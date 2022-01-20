NCCN Updates Give Zanubrutinib Preference in CLL/SLL

Susan O’Brien, MD: Hello and welcome to this OncLive® My Treatment Approach program on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia [CLL]. I’m Susan O’Brien, associate director for Clinical Science, at the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center [Orange, CA]. I'm also the medical director of the Sue and Ralph Stern Center for Clinical Trials and Research at the University of California-Irvine. I’m pleased to discuss how we approach newly diagnosed CLL patient along with my colleague, Anthony Mato, MD, MSCE, who is the director of the CLL program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center [New York, NY]. We're going to get started by looking at a patient case. The case is a 61-year-old man who presents with fatigue and left upper quadrant fullness for about 3 months. His physical exam shows his vital signs are normal, but he has cervical adenopathy at about 2.5 cm. He has a spleen palpable 5 cm below the left costal margin. Otherwise, he looks well. If we take a look at his laboratory findings, his white cell count is 157 with predominant lymphocytes. His ALC [absolute lymphocyte count] is actually 111. He's anemic with a hemoglobin of 9.6 and his platelets are ok at 120,000. He's neutropenic with an ANC [absolute neutrophil count] of 170. Flow cytometry is consistent with CLL and that it's CD5+, CD19+ and CD23+. His molecular analysis shows that his IGHV [immunoglobulin heavy chain] gene is unmutated and he also has a deletion 17p. His beta-2-microglobulin is 3.8, so it is high, and his bone marrow biopsy shows diffuse infiltration by CLL. Anthony, what’s your impression of this case? Do you think this is a typical case? Is somewhat unusual case? What’s your thoughts?

