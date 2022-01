Well I thought we would have flying cars by now, but I don't think Wichita Falls can control that. What do you think happens to Wichita Falls in 2030?. So the city of Wichita Falls is asking citizens to fill out a survey for what they would want to see happen to Wichita Falls over the next few years. They ask some basic questions about you and your opinion on things in the city right now. It will maybe take you ten minutes to fill it out. English survey is here and the Spanish survey is here.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO