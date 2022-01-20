T-Mobile can now fix your Apple device even if you’re not a T-Mo customer

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The ongoing back and forth between the FAA and airlines and Verizon and AT&T over deployment of C-Band 5G around airports is not the most interesting of subjects. I wouldn’t blame you for not really following closely along with it. However, it is important to know that the network both carriers are trying to push is the actual good kind of 5G that should (finally) improve your network experience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO