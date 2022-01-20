ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Mobile can now fix your Apple device even if you’re not a T-Mo customer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news to all Apple users! T-Mobile is expanding their in-store repair services. The best part about this is that this service will extend to customers outside of T-Mobile. As reported by The T-Mo Report, T-Mobile will soon start offering repairs...

droid-life.com

T-Mobile Really Wants You to Know They are Not a Part of the C-Band 5G Airline Drama

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The ongoing back and forth between the FAA and airlines and Verizon and AT&T over deployment of C-Band 5G around airports is not the most interesting of subjects. I wouldn’t blame you for not really following closely along with it. However, it is important to know that the network both carriers are trying to push is the actual good kind of 5G that should (finally) improve your network experience.
ZDNet

Get the 360° surround sound you can power with mobile devices and take anywhere for $81

There's no need to make unrealistic resolutions for 2022 when it's so easy and inexpensive to turbocharge your career with new skills as a Python programmer, MS Office ninja or Excel wizard. You can also get fit at home without expensive gym memberships. And now, you can even treat yourself to some tunes while studying or working out during our sitewide January Sale. Right now, you can take an extra 15% off the sale price for a TF Card Phone PC Bluetooth Subwoofer Speaker using coupon code JAN15.
uticaphoenix.net

AT&T, Dish, and T-Mobile spend billions on more 5G spectrum

AT&T, Dish, and T-Mobile dropped billions of dollars in a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) auction to acquire more 5G spectrum licenses in the midrange 3.45GHz to 3.55GHz band, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). While AT&T was the biggest spender at $9 billion, Dish spent $7.3...
BGR.com

The crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $32 today

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection Camera Rating: 4 Stars WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible App on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection.HD Inspection Camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a wonderful experience of capturing a clear close range HD video in MP4 format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640×480, 1280 x 720 , 1600 x1200 and 1920 x 1080. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon (promo code 8NQ4UAFS) $49.99 $31.99 Buy from Walmart $47.09 Unless you’re...
windowscentral.com

You can now use this gorgeous file explorer on Windows on ARM devices

A third-party file explorer named Files recently received an update to version 2.1. The update adds native support for ARM64 devices and includes several other improvements and changes. Files features a tabbed interface and is designed to look native on Windows 11. Files, a third-party file explorer for Windows 11...
Android Headlines

T-Mobile Will Continue To Offer "Netflix On Us" Even With Price Increases

After Netflix announced it was raising prices last week, many are wondering what will happen with the T-Mobile “Netflix On Us” promotion. Well, good news. T-Mobile will continue to cover the cost of the basic plan. However, if you have upgraded to the Standard or Premium plans, you’ll still pay the difference. So that means you’d essentially get a $10 credit from T-Mobile.
knowtechie.com

T-Mobile reigns supreme with the fastest mobile speeds in the US

T-Mobile has been the front-runner in mobile internet speeds for some time now. And it doesn’t look like the company is giving up the crown any time soon. A recent internet speed report from Ookla, the makers of SpeedTest, shows that T-Mobile’s internet speeds are nearly twice as fast as its competition.
telecompetitor.com

MoffettNathanson Questions Verizon, T-Mobile Fixed Wireless Optimism

Wireless carriers face a challenging balancing act as they seek to deliver fixed wireless access (FWA) over the same infrastructure that supports their vastly more profitable mobile service. And that has financial analysts at MoffettNathanson questioning why Verizon and T-Mobile are so bullish about FWA. In a research note based,...
Light Reading

T-Mobile teams with CTIA for new Caller ID

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it is partnering with CTIA, the wireless industry association, to develop best practices for new enhanced Caller ID for businesses. With this new branded caller ID (BCI) solution, businesses and organizations will be able to deliver verified calls that include an easily recognizable Caller ID display — often the organization’s logo — on supported handsets. Those called by a business using BCI could even see the reason for the call, such as billing issues or delivery scheduling. Consumers can then make informed choices about whether to answer calls — staying safer from spam and scammers while not missing calls they want.
Ubergizmo

Good News, You Can Now Repair iPhones At T-Mobile

If you needed to have your iPhone repaired, you’ve got a few options to choose from. You can send the phone to Apple to get it fixed, send it to an authorized service center, repair it at a third-party (and unofficial) repair place, and now it looks like you have a fourth option which is to get it fixed at T-Mobile.
CNET

Verizon 5G Home Internet vs. T-Mobile Home Internet: Which is best for your household?

5G continues its national rollout, offering millimeter-wave cellular speeds at higher, faster frequencies than 4G LTE. That's a big deal for our phones and for other mobile gadgets that connect over cellular airwaves -- and it could be a game-changer for home networking too. With the potential for near-gigabit speeds over the air that rival what cable and fiber internet service providers offer -- plus the added appeal of straightforward, consumer-friendly terms that ditch data caps, equipment fees and the like -- 5G is shaping up as one of the most exciting things to happen in residential internet in years.
San Angelo LIVE!

AT&T Shutting Down 3G Service Next Month; Other Carriers to Follow

WASHINGTON D.C. –– Several months ago, the Federal Communications Commission announced the three major mobile carriers will be shutting down their 3G networks to "make room for more advanced network services, including 5G." The phasing out will begin this year. According to the announcement, "if your mobile phone is more than a few years old, you may need to upgrade your device before your mobile provider shuts down its 3G network, to avoid losing service." Each carrier will complete the phasing out of its 3G service over the next few months. AT&T  Will finish shutting down its 3G…
tmonews.com

PCMag explores T-Mo’s secret against Verizon and AT&T’s C-band tech

T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Neville Ray, recently shared his thoughts on the topic of AT&T and Verizon’s C-band investments. In his blog post, the T-Mo executive stressed that their customers aren’t affected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s concerns simply because they are not using the same technology.
