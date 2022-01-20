T-Mobile can now fix your Apple device even if you’re not a T-Mo customer

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it is partnering with CTIA, the wireless industry association, to develop best practices for new enhanced Caller ID for businesses. With this new branded caller ID (BCI) solution, businesses and organizations will be able to deliver verified calls that include an easily recognizable Caller ID display — often the organization’s logo — on supported handsets. Those called by a business using BCI could even see the reason for the call, such as billing issues or delivery scheduling. Consumers can then make informed choices about whether to answer calls — staying safer from spam and scammers while not missing calls they want.
