Wallace and Gromit Return With New Movie Coming to Netflix

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
For the first time in almost 15 years, the most beloved stop-motion animated franchise is getting a new installment. Wallace & Gromit, the ongoing tales of a bumbling British inventor and his loyal pooch, will return with a new film that will debut on Netflix. The as-yet untitled movie...

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

