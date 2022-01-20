ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Can You Buy An Extended Warranty After Your Warranty Expires?

By Sponsored
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you buy a new car, it typically comes with a factory warranty that offers protection for several years to help offset the cost of repairs or parts replacement. At the time of your vehicle purchase, you can also buy an extended warranty that provides protection for a longer period but...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AmTrust Specialty Risk Report: Consumers Still Most Likely to Purchase an Extended Warranty at the Point of Sale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022-- AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (“AmTrust” or the “Company”), a leading provider of warranties and extended service contracts, today issued the AmTrust Specialty Risk 2021 Warranty Survey Report on the key behaviors for consumers purchasing extended warranties. Nearly half (45%) of extended warranty purchases occur at the point of sale, followed by 27% direct from the manufacturer, 17% during online shopping and 12% from the extended warranty provider. Millennials and Gen Z – not surprisingly – are most likely to purchase warranties for their electronics (at 54% and 51%, respectively), jewelry and watches (38% and 36%). By comparison, Gen X was most likely to have purchased service contracts for vehicles (46%) and appliances (46%).
ELECTRONICS
McDonough County Voice

Limited warranty

“With proper care, your new washing machine should last a lifetime.” The young man at Lowe’s wiggled his eyebrows and patted the appliance. At first, I dismissed his statement as typical salesman verbosity. Sure. Whirlpool is good. But the fact that I was here replacing my old Whirlpool washer made his claim suspect.
ELECTRONICS
natureworldnews.com

What You Need to Know About BMW Car Maintenance and Extended Warranty

The BMW standard factory warranty covers only the first few years. After that, if you do not have the extended BMW warranty plan, you may pay a lot of money for minor repairs and maintenance. Extended warranties come in handy when you want to maintain your budget and have peace of mind at the same time. In this article, we will get to know about the extended warranty plans of the BMW, items, and systems covered by it and is it worth considering or not.
CARS
Top Speed

What Does A Car’s Factory Warranty Usually Cover?

Most car brands offer a Warranty on new vehicles but the duration and the components covered under a warranty can vary from brand to brand. So let’s take a detailed look at how a manufacturer warranty works and if there are better options that can help improve your car ownership experience.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warranties#Extended Warranty#New Cars#Vehicles#Ase
Top Speed

Does a Car Warranty Cover Routine Maintenance?

In this article, we’ll explain what’s covered under car warranties, how to have your car serviced under warranty, and the best car warranty companies for routine maintenance. These recommendations are based on our review of the best-extended car warranty companies in the industry, and exactly what they offer.
CARS
ocnjdaily.com

The Pros and Cons of a Home Warranty

Are you on the fence about buying a New Jersey home warranty? After reviewing the pros and cons, you’ll have a much better idea of whether it makes sense for you. If it does, you can then get a quote and buy a policy. First, let’s go over the benefits and drawbacks of these plans so you can make a decision.
INSURANCE COMPANIES
Motor1.com

Ford F-150 Raptor Gets 525-HP Upgrade Package From Shelby

If you're looking for a Ford F-150 Raptor with sharper claws, Shelby American introduces an upgrade package for the 2021 and '22 model year performance pickup. The trucks are available now. Where the latest F-150 Raptor from the factory makes 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts), Shelby tunes the engine to reach...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

What Are The Best Car Detailing Products In 2022?

You undoubtedly know the importance of regular maintenance in keeping your car running smoothly, but dedicating time to car cleaning can also help preserve the value of your vehicle. So if paying a professional isn’t in your budget, what are some of the best car detailing products to consider?
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW V12 Engine Production Ends This Year, Limited M760i Coming

Well, we knew this day would come. Twelve petrol-powered cylinders aren’t sustainable in a world careening toward electric vehicles. In June, BMW will produce its last V12 engines ever for a road model. The German automaker will commemorate the occasion with a limited run of 12 special cars for the US market based on the M760i xDrive.
CARS
Motor1.com

All The Money: This High-Mileage 2018 Tesla Model S Sold For Over $50,000

This 2018 Tesla Model S 100D had already burned through 103,999 miles of Georgia backroads before finding itself in the frozen tarmac of a CarMax auction lot. This Uber level of daily driving was just barely past the 100,000-mile limit for selling this unit on CarMax’s front line. With absolutely no accidents in the Carfax history and only one owner, it would have probably sold for a stiff price premium to a Tesla enthusiast. But there was a problem.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

You Can Enter For A Chance To Win This 1966 Chevrolet II Nova

Relive the glory days of America’s muscle car era by entering to win this restored 1966 Chevrolet II Nova. Fully restored, and with $13,000 to cover the applicable taxes, this Chevy has the power and the sound to transport you back to the 1960s for some four-on-the-floor fun. You can enter right here, and each donation of $25 or more receives double the tickets, which means there are double the chances to win, so don’t pass this up!
HOBBIES
Motor1.com

Custom M36 Military Truck Is Really A Cozy Log Cabin You Can Buy

Here is a wild, yet impressive motorhome build that takes an AM General M36A3 military truck and overhauls the interior of the rear section to look like a log cabin. M36A3 is a military transport truck. This one packs a Caterpillar 3116 six-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that runs through an Allison four-speed automatic transmission. The original 50-gallon fuel tank is still in place, and this rig also has an extra 50-gallon tank. According to the auction listing, a 700-mile driving range is possible depending on how loaded with gear the vehicle is.
CARS
Motor1.com

Subaru Stopped Taking Orders For the 2022 BRZ On January 13

Subaru stopped taking orders in the United States for the 2022 BRZ on January 13, 2022. The info came from a member of the FT86 Club forum who included a screenshot of the announcement from Subarunet – the automaker's back-end dealer tool. "The Sold Order opportunities closed but customers...
BUYING CARS
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy