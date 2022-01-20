Can You Buy An Extended Warranty After Your Warranty Expires?

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022-- AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (“AmTrust” or the “Company”), a leading provider of warranties and extended service contracts, today issued the AmTrust Specialty Risk 2021 Warranty Survey Report on the key behaviors for consumers purchasing extended warranties. Nearly half (45%) of extended warranty purchases occur at the point of sale, followed by 27% direct from the manufacturer, 17% during online shopping and 12% from the extended warranty provider. Millennials and Gen Z – not surprisingly – are most likely to purchase warranties for their electronics (at 54% and 51%, respectively), jewelry and watches (38% and 36%). By comparison, Gen X was most likely to have purchased service contracts for vehicles (46%) and appliances (46%).
Comments / 0