Can You Buy An Extended Warranty After Your Warranty Expires?

The BMW standard factory warranty covers only the first few years. After that, if you do not have the extended BMW warranty plan, you may pay a lot of money for minor repairs and maintenance. Extended warranties come in handy when you want to maintain your budget and have peace of mind at the same time. In this article, we will get to know about the extended warranty plans of the BMW, items, and systems covered by it and is it worth considering or not.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO