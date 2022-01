Staff and residents at long-term care facilities were hit hard by the pandemic, reporting over 195,000 deaths as of the end of 20211, or about 23% of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. After a dramatic surge, cases and deaths in long-term care facilities (including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, ICF/IIDs, and other settings) dropped following the vaccine rollout in the Winter of 2020-2021, according to a KFF analysis. Since then, nursing home cases and deaths have mostly risen and fallen in tandem with national cases and deaths, although they are once again on the rise as Omicron has taken hold in the U.S.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO