ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Dozens of worshippers die in crush at Christian prayer meeting in Liberia

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAFhh_0dqzwYMN00
Family and friends gather outside Redemption hospital in Monrovia, Liberia, on Thursday.

At least 29 people in Liberia, including 11 children and a pregnant woman, have died in a crowd crush of worshippers at a Christian ceremony in a densely populated area of the capital, Monrovia, officials say.

The crush occurred when a gang of thugs armed with knives attacked some of the hundreds of people attending the ceremony at about 9pm on Wednesday night, a police spokesperson, Moses Carter, said.

One person has been arrested, he said. The Rev Abraham Kromah, who was holding the ceremony and who runs a church in the New Georgia township of Monrovia, was also brought in for questioning, police said.

The bodies have been taken to the morgue of Redemption hospital, close to where the incident occurred in a beach area called New Kru Town.

The Red Cross has erected tents near the site for families to come in with photos to identify the bodies of their loved ones.

Street gangs have become an increasing problem in Monrovia and other Liberian cities in recent years, residents say.

The Liberian president, George Weah, visited the scene on Thursday and declared three days of national mourning.

He said there should be regulations on how prayer ceremonies, which Liberians call “crusades”, were conducted. The measures, he said, should limit the number of people allowed to attend, based on the size of the venue. Even though “we all are religious people”, everyone should be willing to comply with these regulations for safety reasons, he said.

Comments / 81

Guest
4d ago

May God Bless these amazing brave souls May we all be able too do the same if and when it is upon us

Reply(18)
19
Ley
2d ago

No wonder the gangs over there massacred all those innocent people. According to the article, the government will place all there focused on limiting the number of people attending the prayer meeting. Nothing on cracking down and locking up for life these thugs attacking people who are just getting together to pray.

Reply
4
Bible Toter
2d ago

God bless our brothers and sisters in Christ in Liberea and all across the world!

Reply(2)
9
Related
The Guardian

Church must change its position on same-sex marriage

Thank you for your editorial (12 January) which highlighted the nonsensical state of the Church of England’s position on church weddings for LGBTQI+ individuals. As a gay, civilly partnered cleric, I would also like to thank you for drawing attention to the fact that I am prohibited by law from marrying my partner of 22 years – even in a civil ceremony – if I wish to continue ministering in the church I love, and had to give assurances that our relationship was wholly celibate before I was first ordained, three short years ago.
RELIGION
CBS News

Catholic bishop accused of repeatedly raping nun is acquitted in India

New Delhi — An Indian court has acquitted a Catholic bishop who was charged with raping a nun in a case that sparked widespread outrage and protests. Bishop Franco Mulakkal, 54, was acquitted by a court in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Friday, which said the prosecution had failed to prove any of the charges against him.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Weah
The Independent

Germany: 125 queer Catholic Church employees demand respect

More than 120 employees of the Catholic Church in Germany publicly outed themselves as queer on Monday, saying they want to “live openly without fear" in the church and pushing demands for it to allow the blessing of same-sex couples and change its labor rules.A group of 125 people — including priests, religion teachers and administrative employees — identified themselves as backers of the initiative titled “#OutInChurch — For a church without fear.”In a document last March, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said Catholic clergy cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Monrovia#New Georgia#Police#The Red Cross#Liberians
BBC

Liberian church stampede kills 29 worshippers in Monrovia

At least 29 people, including 11 children and a pregnant woman, have died in a stampede at an open-air Pentecostal church service in Liberia. The gathering - known as a crusade - was being held in a densely populated beachside area of the capital. Police say members of a street...
WORLD
The Independent

Former pope was at meeting where pedophile priest discussed

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has acknowledged that he did attend a 1980 meeting at which the transfer of a pedophile priest to his then-diocese was discussed, saying an editorial error was responsible for his previous assertion that he wasn't there.Authors of a report on sexual abuse between 1945 and 2019 in the Munich archdiocese, which Benedict — then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger — led from 1977 to 1982, on Thursday faulted his handling of four cases during his time as archbishop and said his claim that he wasn't at the meeting lacked credibility.Benedict, who provided lengthy written testimony, denies...
RELIGION
The Independent

2 priests, 2 lay people to be beatified in El Salvador

The Roman Catholic Church will beatify two priests and two lay people Saturday, all victims of right-wing death squads during El Salvador’s civil war.The Rev. Rutilio Grande, a Jesuit priest killed alongside friends Manuel Solorzano and teenager Nelson Lemus on March 12, 1977, was known for his ministry to the poor and was an inspiration to St. Óscar Romero, the then-archbishop of El Salvador who himself was murdered three years later.Franciscan priest Cosme Spessotto, an Italian who arrived in El Salvador in 1950, was shot dead while praying at the altar of his parish by Salvadoran soldiers on June...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Sentinel

Watchers, worshippers, followers of the lamb

A man once asked a little boy what his father did. “He watches,” he said. “You mean he’s a night watchman?” the man inquired. “Oh, no,” the little boy exclaimed, “He just watches.”. “Well, what does he watch?” the man said. “I don’t know...
RELIGION
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
The Independent

Nusrat Ghani row: Imam appointed to define Islamophobia has had ‘no meaningful engagement’ from ministers

An imam appointed by the government to draw up a definition of Islamophobia says he has received no “meaningful engagement” from ministers in years.Qari Asim MBE was commissioned to lead an official process in 2019, but told The Independent that the work “didn’t really start”, and letters to ministers as recently as last month have gone unanswered.The intervention came as a row over fresh Islamophobia allegations engulfed the Conservative Party, after MP Nusrat Ghani said she was sacked as a minister because of colleagues’ concerns about her “Muslimness”.Mr Asim said the allegations “once again demonstrate the importance of having a...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

127K+
Followers
47K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy