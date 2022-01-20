ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL announces revisions to 2021-22 Blues schedule

By Gary Lee
ozarkradionews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL has announced new dates for the three St. Louis Blues games that were postponed in December. In addition, the League has rescheduled three of the club’s upcoming contests. Changes to...

www.ozarkradionews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
Ok Magazine

Tristan Thompson Heads To Milwaukee Bar After His NBA Loss & Messy Personal Life Crumbles, City Natives On High Alert Over Womanizer's Presence

Tristan Thompson was hit with another blow after losing to the Bucks in Milwaukee. After the Sacramento Kings' devastating loss, Thompson headed straight to a Milwaukee bar to most likely reflect on the game — and his crumbling personal life since news that he fathered a third child with another woman made headlines last month.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo Center#Montreal#Enterprise Center#League
CBS LA

Troy Terry Scores Team-Leading 23rd Goal, Ducks Beat Bruins 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik Haula scored late for the Bruins, who had gone 10-2 since New...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 NHL Teams Likely to Heat up in Second Half of 2021-22

The first half of the 2021-22 NHL season is almost in the books, and the league’s hierarchy appears fairly settled at this point in time. However, several teams have underperformed relative to expectations for various reasons, ranging from suspect goaltending to cold streaks of finishing luck. Yet, their strong underlying metrics suggest that the three following teams are primed for a significant reversal in results during the second half of the campaign – let’s dig in.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
ozarkradionews.com

Husso makes 38 saves, Blues defeat Canucks

VANCOUVER — Ville Husso made 38 saves, including 20 in the first period, and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 at Rogers Arena on Sunday. Husso, who was making his third straight start, made his best saves on breakaway attempts by Jason Dickinson in the second and third period.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Rule Out Matt Grzelcyk For Monday Night’s Game Vs. Ducks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined on Monday night when the B’s welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden. Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday’s win over the Jets after being sent into the boards by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Duboius in the first period. He did return to the game and finished with 13:35 of ice time, and was credited with an assist on David Pastrnak’s game-winning goal in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was cautiously optimistic that Grzelcyk avoided a serious...
NHL
onfocus.news

2021-22 Wrestling Schedules

Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a math teacher in Wisconsin Rapids and public address announcer...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

2021-22 Hockey Schedules

Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Where are they Now? We feature athletes and difference makers from the past, standouts in sports...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy