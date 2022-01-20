ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax season begins on Jan. 24: How you can get ready

By Katie Shatsby
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that the tax season will begin on Jan. 24.

The IRS announced that tax agencies will officially begin accepting and processing 2021 tax year returns beginning on Monday.

“Planning for the nation’s filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working non-stop these past several months to prepare,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

Rettig reminded people of the important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays. He urged people to file electronically with direct deposit and to avoid paper tax returns. The IRS said for everyone to have all the information they need in hand to make sure they file a complete and accurate tax return. Ensuring that the return is accurate can reduce processing delays, refund delays and later IRS notices.

For more information on the 2022 tax filing season, click here . The IRS also has a “Get Ready” page available here .

