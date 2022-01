Horizon Forbidden West is set to release in just over a month — it'll be here before you know it. But in the meantime, you might want to start being wary of potential spoilers. Supposedly, the PlayStation 4 version of the game has somehow leaked well ahead of launch, and off-screen images of the open world title have made their way online. For the record, these images look legit, but there's obviously no way to verify their authenticity at this time.

