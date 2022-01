My name is Marcus Perry, I have lived in Hoboken for 26 years. I am a member of the Hoboken Shade Tree Commission, a Den Leader in Hoboken Pack 18, and soon to be Scoutmaster of Hoboken’s first all-female Scout Troop. My wife is a math teacher at Hoboken High School, and recently spoke at a BOE meeting – her speech can be found here. We have three children at Brandt Elementary, and are vested members of the community, having seen it flourish over the last two decades. As longtime, active members of the Hoboken community, my wife and I strongly support the financing referendum next Tuesday. Let us explain our logic as to why.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO