Waltham, MA Eastport Real Estate Services has completed the $4 million sale of 318-320 Bear Hill Rd. 318-320 Bear Hill Rd. is a 23,605 s/f office building located in the area’s burgeoning lab market. Being 97% leased, this stabilized asset houses 17 tenants, anchored by Cleanco Cleaning Company. A mix of office space and warehouse space with two loading docks, 318-320 Bear Hill Rd. has consistently enjoyed high occupancy rates mainly due to the small space size and the flexibility it offers. The tenant roster is fueled by small, local and regional firms with proximity to Wayland and Weston as a great benefit. As the local area has matured over the years with the addition of the many area amenities, the property has been continuously in demand.

WALTHAM, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO