Watch the newest commercials from Microsoft, Rooms to Go, Dove and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Advertising Age
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and...

adage.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

Watch out, that Microsoft Edge update is actually ransomware

As security experts often stress the importance of keeping your software up to date, cybercriminals have now begun targeting Microsoft Edge users with fake browser updates. Fake software updates have been a go-to tactic deployed by cybercriminals to get users to download malware for years now. This is because with a convincingly-branded message that carries the right mixture of implied threat and urgency, they can easily trick unsuspecting users.
SOFTWARE
Advertising Age

TikTok head of marketing Nick Tran leaves app

TikTok's head of global marketing, Nick Tran, has left the app, a spokesperson confirmed to Ad Age. The reason for his departure wasn't immediately clear. Vanessa Pappas, TikTok’s global chief operating officer, will take over global marketing responsibilities, according to The Information. "We can confirm that Nick Tran is...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Advertising Age

Fox reveals in-person upfront plans

Fox will be welcoming attendees back to its upfront presentation in May as it gears up for a return to an in-person format, the company announced this afternoon. The TV broadcaster unveiled plans for both its upfronts and NewFronts, as well as its inaugural Content Drives Commerce Brand Partnership Summit in March.
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Microsoft reports earnings and VentureBeat hosts gaming summit: The Week Ahead

“Promised Land,” a new family drama set in Sonoma Valley wine country, premieres on ABC at 10 p.m. ET. The National Golf Course Owners Association’s Golf Business Conference begins today in Orlando, Florida. Jan. 25. VentureBeat is hosting its second annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit. It’s a...
ORLANDO, FL
Advertising Age

This Meta-backed project lets you take virtual photos inside a painting

Meta is backing an immersive photography project for a Berlin art gallery that lets visitors enter a painting virtually and take their own photos "inside" the artwork. "Magical Reflections" is a VR/XR experience which aims to transform artworks at the AlteNationalGalerie Berlin into virtual photography hotspots. Visitors can enter a 3D gallery online showcasing multiple works of artist Johann Erdmann Hummel all on display at the gallery. They step inside one artwork, "The Granite Dish," navigate a defined area of the painting and using virtual photography, take a snapshot and share on Facebook.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Video: 'Face of Jesus' Spotted in Antarctica on Google Earth

An anomaly hunter exploring Antarctica on Google Earth stumbled upon a strange shape that he believes is the face of Jesus! The remarkable discovery was made by indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring, who was looking for potential evidence of ancient alien activity on the frosty continent. While observing a site which he suspects is some kind of ET structure, the anomaly hunter was stunned to scroll over and see what appears to be a rather distinct visage.
ASTRONOMY
Advertising Age

Why M&M's ordered a mascot makeover

The cast of candy characters at M&M's has undergone a makeover that brand executives say better reflects the diverse and nuanced world of its fans, a progressive move that could nonetheless smooth the edges of its most provocative work. The new approach tones down Green’s temptress tendencies and embraces the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Advertising Age

Samsung's futuristic blockbuster touts its gaming cred

Samsung is aiming to grab the attention of hardcore gamers with a cinematic, action-packed spot promoting its new mobile processor, the Exynos 2200, which it's promising will revolutionize mobile games. Agency BBH London was briefed to drive anticipation and excitement ahead of the launch of the first phones containing the...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Microsoft 365 updates tackle a major elephant in the room

Microsoft has announced a range of updates for its productivity and collaboration software designed to address common challenges faced by workers in customer-facing roles. The updates were informed by new research conducted by the firm, which suggests that frontline workers (who make up 80% of the global workforce) are too often overlooked when it comes to software deployment.
SOFTWARE
Advertising Age

Top 5 trends for brands to watch in 2022

Brandwatch and Falcon help over 7,500 of the world’s most admired companies to understand and engage with customers at the speed of social. Brandwatch and Falcon.io merged in June 2021 to form an integrated social business that is part of the Cision family. Together, they offer a connected suite of best-in-class solutions that enable smarter decision-making and streamlined workflows at every customer touchpoint. Their products and services combine social, online and digital marketing intelligence to inform winning, data-driven strategies.Brandwatch is the world's pioneering digital consumer intelligence suite. It includes the core AI-powered consumer intelligence and reporting platform, Brandwatch Consumer Research, and leading content marketing platform BuzzSumo.
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Babymetal and Tolu Coker's ideas take flight in WeTransfer’s biggest-ever campaign

Those in the creative community are likely to be very familiar with WeTransfer, the technology company perhaps best known for its file transfer offerings. But now, the brand wants the world to know that its tools go far beyond sharing assets—with the help of Japanese pop metal band Babymetal and British Nigerian fashion designer Tolu Coker.
INTERNET

