Real Estate

Current Mortgage Rates Climb Above 3.5%

By Leslie Cook
Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.56% this week, according to Freddie Mac. That’s a 0.11 percentage point jump from last week. Rates have now risen for four consecutive weeks and have not been this high since March 2020. All other loan types are...

pressofatlanticcity.com

The Spokesman-Review

Long-term mortgage rates continue rise; 30-year breaks 3.5%

WASHINGTON – Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates continued to increase last week. The rate on the benchmark 30-year loan breached 3.5%. Home loan rates have been running in recent weeks at levels not seen since early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S. They remain at historically low levels, however.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Mortgage Insurance#Credit Bureaus#Fha Mortgage#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve
fox5atlanta.com

Mortgage rates rise to prepare for Fed rate hikes

Mortgage rates surged last week to the highest point since the pandemic began, as the housing market awaits the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate hike, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.45% for the week ending Jan. 13th, Freddie Mac’s Primary...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates climb for 4th straight week

(Reuters) - The interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose for a fourth straight week last week, with residential real estate borrowing costs now the highest in nearly two years as financial markets anticipate that the Federal Reserve will raise rates sooner and faster than previously expected to combat inflation.
BUSINESS
magazine.realtor

Mortgage Rates Post Big Jump This Week

Inflation continues to press on mortgage rates. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.45% this week, up from last week’s 3.22% average, Freddie Mac reports. “Mortgage rates rose across all mortgage loan types, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increasing by almost a quarter of a percent from last week,” says Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “This was driven by the prospect of a faster than expected tightening of monetary policy in response to continued inflation exacerbated by uncertainty in labor and supply chains. The rise in mortgage rates so far this year has not yet affected purchase demand, but given the fast pace of home price growth, it will likely dampen demand in the near future.”
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
themreport.com

Mortgage Rates Shift to Kick Off New Year

“Mortgage rates rose across all mortgage loan types, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increasing by almost a quarter of a percent from last week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “This was driven by the prospect of a faster than expected tightening of monetary policy in response to continued inflation exacerbated by uncertainty in labor and supply chains. The rise in mortgage rates so far this year has not yet affected purchase demand, but given the fast pace of home price growth, it will likely dampen demand in the near future.”
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mortgage rates are highest since March 2020

In the second big jump of 2022, mortgage rates again rose to a high not seen since the start of the pandemic. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.45% in the week ending January 13, up from an average 3.22% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. It's the highest the average rate has been since March 2020, when it hit 3.5%.
BUSINESS
thebalance.com

Surging Mortgage Rates Squeeze Homebuyers

That’s how high the average 30-year mortgage rate has spiked—up from 3.50% just a week ago, according to lender data provided to The Balance. Homebuyers haven’t faced rates this high since 2020, our data shows, and it wasn’t that long ago that they were hovering much closer to 3%. The culprit? Rapid inflation. Rates on fixed mortgages generally move in the same direction as yields on 10-year Treasuries, and those yields have spiked to the highest in almost two years amid signs the Federal Reserve will move to contain soaring inflation by raising its benchmark interest rate.
BUSINESS
krcgtv.com

Mortgage rates set to increase this year

COLUMBIA — The coronavirus pandemic prompted a year of record-low mortgage rates in the United States, but those rates will increase in 2022. “They are going to pay more in interest, but if you look at historical rates, rates are still very low," said Brian Toohey, CEO at Columbia Board of Realtors.
COLUMBIA, MO
kirklandreporter.com

What Affects the Mortgage Rates in WA?

Do you want to buy a new home in Washington? Most of the time, this is going to involve applying for a mortgage. This is how most families choose to finance their new property. But, something you need to be aware of is that there are several factors that are going to affect the mortgage rate you pay. When you are aware of these in advance, you can make sure that you get the best mortgage for your financial situation. So, let’s take a look at some of these factors that are important in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
BUSINESS

