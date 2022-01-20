ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's why Dave Wannstedt thinks Bears should hire Brian Daboll as head coach

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for a new general manager and head coach, where they’ve already secured a second interview with Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

There are a slew of candidates that Chicago has interviewed or still has to interview, but there are some fan favorites that have already started to emerge.

Former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt has been aboard the Jim Harbaugh to Chicago hype train for awhile. But if Harbaugh ultimately decides to remain at Michigan — or go to the Las Vegas Raiders — Wannstedt would like to see Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll hired as the Bears’ next head coach.

“I would love to see Jim Harbaugh get a shot at that job,” Wannstedt said, via 670 The Score. “I really would. I mean, I’m a fan of Jim’s. It’s out there. It is what it is. I would love to see the Bears talk to Jim Harbaugh. If Jim Harbaugh is not in the equation, get on a plane tonight and just hire (Bills offensive coordinator) Brian Daboll in my opinion. I’m serious.

“The guy has been exposed with (Alabama head coach Nick) Saban, with (Patriots head coach Bill) Belichick, and now he’s doing it himself.”

Daboll’s body of work is certainly impressive, including five Super Bowl championships and having worked with the best to do it both at the NFL and college level. He’s been a big part in developing Josh Allen from struggling rookie to Pro Bowl quarterback over the last few years.

“I just think the guy has got everything you’d be looking for as far as a guy with history that’s done it,” Wannstedt said. “He’s been exposed to different programs, he’s been exposed to different offenses, and he’s got a quarterback who’s an athlete. That’s going to be a key. How do we develop Justin Fields?”

