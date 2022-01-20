ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Procter & Gamble raises prices on consumer goods as Biden inflation surges

By Luke Gentile, Social Media Producer
 4 days ago

Laundry is going to cost loads more.

Consumer goods company Procter & Gamble announced that customers should anticipate paying roughly 8% more for several of its products.

These include items such as laundry detergents Tide and Gain, Downy fabric softener, and Bounce dryer sheets, according to a report.

The price hike for those will take effect in February, and the prices for P&G's personal health products will increase in April, the report noted.

The announcement for the rise in prices comes in the wake of devastating economic figures showing that under President Joe Biden, inflation has surged 7%.

That is a nearly four-decade high, according to the report.

Raising prices is set to help offset costs related to ongoing supply chain problems, P&G said.

P&G's competitor Unilever also recently announced price increases for its products.

