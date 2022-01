I do not have a large apartment, so heating it isn't that difficult. When I moved in, there had been a brand new wall unit heater/AC unit. For the most part it does the job. I tend to be cold, so a small space heater wouldn't be a bad investment. Maybe just for the bathroom. I recently went into a diner where they had a small one in their bathroom to make sure their patrons were a little warmer while using the facilities.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO