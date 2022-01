Whether you’re looking for a fun second car to fling around the canyon roads on the weekends or you want one as a daily driver, a sports car is a great way to go. Sports cars come in all different shapes and seating configurations, however, only some of them can fit the tightest budgets. In case you’re looking for something on the cheaper end of the spectrum, here are 10 of the best used sports cars for under $10,000 according to Autotrader.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO