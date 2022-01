(CBS DETROIT)-They’re used to help find items such as keys, a wallet, even lost pets, but apple AirTags could be used for more malicious acts. “We’re very much concerned about it and we are starting to help our survivors that we come in contact with understand what this looks like and how they can help prevent it and what steps they need to take if somebody is using to apple tag to track them,” said Dr. Sharman Davenport PhD, CEO of Turning Point In Macomb County.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO