NBA

Women's basketball pioneer Lusia Harris dies at 66

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen's basketball pioneer Lusia Harris has died at the age of 66. According to the Associated Press, Harris passed away in Mississippi. Harris was the only woman to be officially drafted by an...

