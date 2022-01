WORCESTER - Police responded to Abby Kelley Foster School at 6 New Bond Street for a report of a suspicious person around 7:40 AM on Thursday, January 6. Upon arrival, the officer learned from staff at the school reported a suspicious man was in the school and misrepresented himself as an employee. Employees told the man to leave, then followed him at a distance until police arrived. Staff members also discovered several items missing from the inside of the school.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 18 DAYS AGO