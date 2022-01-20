ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discover DFW - John Wayne: An American Experience

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Wayne is a symbol of the American West. His name is synonymous with...

dfw.cbslocal.com

brownwoodnews.com

‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Small connection to John Wayne

John Wayne is one of the biggest movie stars in history. In the late 60s he was in Houston, Texas filming scenes for a movie called “Hell Fighter,” the story of oil field firefighter Red Adair. At the same time, Ken Schulze and I were in Houston for a weekend series that the Astros were playing.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Discover DFW: LEGO Minifigure Factory

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – There is no shortage of LEGO bricks at the Legoland Discovery Center in Grapevine. In fact, it took more than 1.5 million bricks to make the Dallas/Fort Worth “Mini Land.” The miniature version of the Metroplex features replicas of major landmarks stretching from downtown Dallas, to Arlington, Grapevine and over to Fort Worth. But a new attraction is taking the love of all things LEGO to miniature new heights. Visitors can now design their own LEGO Minifigure in-person at the LEGO Discovery Center and the “Minifigure Factory” is the first of its kind in Texas.
GRAPEVINE, TX
DoYouRemember?

Why John Wayne Almost Punched Robert Duvall

John Wayne and Robert Duvall reportedly almost got into a physical fight while filming True Grit. John was a very dedicated actor and was often very serious on and off the set. Robert was apparently known for his temper and would clash with the directors on the films he worked on.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

In The Cowboys, Nobody Wants to Work (For John Wayne)

It’s not exactly true that the Western ever died. People are still making movies with Stetsons and Peacemakers, still robbing trains or waiting for the soundtrack to tell them when it’s okay to draw. If you want to watch those movies, they’re available and just look completely different: They may center actors of a different race than the usual Hollywood Western (The Harder They Fall, Django Unchained), or center a female perspective rather than a male one (Jane Got A Gun, The Nightingale), or play the genre for laughs (The Sisters Brothers, A Million Ways To Die in the West). It helps if you have the Coen brothers interested in making it (the quite good True Grit remake or their bizarre The Ballad of Buster Scruggs).
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne’s Son Ethan Honors His Father With New Bourbon Line

John Wayne‘s son Ethan was looking, as he frequently is, for a way to pay tribute to his late father — beloved by generations of Hollywood and Western fans alike — and found the answer he was looking for when he discovered John’s memoirs, liquor collection and special blends which had all been sealed since 1979. The result? The creation and launch of a new bourbon line called Duke Spirits, after the icon’s famous nick-name, “The Duke.”
CELEBRITIES
RideApart

John Wayne's 1971 Honda SL350 Is About To Go Up For Auction

There are stars of stage and screen that you automatically associate with motorcycles in their everyday lives. Stars like Keanu Reeves and Steve McQueen immediately come to mind, because that moto love was, is, and forevermore shall be so clearly in their blood. Did you know that John Wayne was into motorbikes, though? We know he enjoyed at least one bike greatly during his lifetime—and it’s this 1971 Honda SL350 that’s about to go up for auction in January, 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
pittsburghmagazine.com

Collier’s Weekly: John Wayne Plays Pittsburgh

If nothing else, the film “Pittsburgh” illustrates how good the city’s name can be as … well, a name. The character played by John Wayne in the 1942 film has the given name Charles Markham, but everyone calls him Pittsburgh; Pitt, for short. The first few times you hear it, it strikes an odd tone; after a few minutes, though, it seems like the most natural name in the world.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Son Ethan Talks About the Duke’s Unfinished Dreams

John Wayne was an iconic force during Hollywood’s Golden Age. The actor and filmmaker’s starring roles in western and war movies made him a household name. However, the Duke was a multi-dimensional man with an array of passions outside of acting. One of his passions was liquor, specifically bourbon, according to his son Ethan Wayne. In honor of his late father John Wayne’s unfinished dreams, Ethan is launching a liquor line.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Stunt Double Opens Up About Landing Role on ‘The Alamo’

Out of 18 stuntmen who worked on The Alamo, there are only about two who are still living. And one of them is John Wayne’s stunt double, Dean Smith. In a recent interview with A Word on Westerns, Smith told the story of how he landed a role on The Alamo, and what it was like being a stuntman on the classic picture. He did seven or eight movies with Wayne over the course of his career, but perhaps none was as iconic as The Alamo.
MOVIES

