Philip Rosedale Returns as Advisor, Along with Key Metaverse Assets to Help Fuel Growth. High Fidelity announced that it acquired an interest in Linden Research, Inc. (“Linden Lab”), the pioneering developer of the virtual world Second Life. The deal includes a cash investment and distributed computing patents. Members of High Fidelity’s metaverse team are joining the company, and Philip Rosedale, who is a founder of both companies, is also rejoining Second Life as a strategic advisor.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO