Like many progressives, Ady Barkan, the subject of Nicholas Bruckman’s wrenching and exhilarating documentary “Not Going Quietly,” had plenty of reasons to despair when Donald Trump won the White House in 2016 — and then some. Not only did he believe that the country was, in his words, “totally [expletive],” but he’d just been diagnosed with ALS. A recent father, he faced at 32 a life of inexorable physical decline from an incurable, fatal disease and a future in which the ideals he fought for were seemingly doomed. But because of his illness he felt he was not up to the challenge of further activism and instead would focus on his only source of joy — spending time with his wife and son.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO