Music

Album Review: The Lumineers Take a Walk on the ‘Brightside’

By Natalli Amato
The Boot
 3 days ago
Clocking in at just over 30 minutes, The Lumineers’ nine-track album Brightside is a quick shot of optimism, a glimpse ahead to the "Something Better" that we collectively hope is just up the road. The title track and album’s opener shows us exactly what kind of optimism we’re...

The Boot

