The Central Intelligence Agency believes it is unlikely that a hostile foreign country is behind a spate of mystery illnesses suffered by US officials known as the “Havana Syndrome”.The agency has found no evidence of a “sustained worldwide campaign”, despite previously suspecting Russia of being behind the attacks, in interim findings presented to President Joe Biden and Congress in recent weeks. “We assess it is unlikely that a foreign actor, including Russia, is conducting a sustained, worldwide campaign harming US personnel with a weapon or mechanism,” a senior CIA official told the Washington Post under condition of anonymity.More than 1,000 diplomats,...

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO