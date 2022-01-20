ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Cleaning Apple's $19 Polishing Cloth Takes 24 Hours

By Matthew Humphries
PC Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's comically-expensive polishing cloth is proving very popular with consumers, but many buyers probably don't realize until it comes time to clean the $19 cloth just how long it takes. As 9To5Mac reports, Apple posted instructions on how to go about cleaning its special cloth on release last...

au.pcmag.com

