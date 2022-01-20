ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

2022 Prospects: The Top 101

By Jeffrey Paternostro, Jarrett Seidler, BP Prospect Staff
baseballprospectus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: The below list is searchable, sortable, and downloadable...

www.baseballprospectus.com

Comments / 0

Related
baseballprospectus.com

Surveying the Deep League Landscape at First Base (NL)

You've wanted us to dive deeper in these deep-league pieces, so we're traveling beyond the 500 ADP threshold. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLB
baseballprospectus.com

The 2021 Season, Á La Mode

The most common outcomes of the year. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
BASEBALL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox announce the signings of Oscar Colás and Erick Hernández, 2 outfielders ranked in the top 30 international prospects

The Chicago White Sox announced the signings of international outfielders Oscar Colás ($2.7 million) and Erick Hernández ($1 million) on Tuesday. Both players are ranked in the top 30 international prospects according to MLB Pipeline, with Colás No. 5 and Hernández No. 28. “We feel very good with what we were able to accomplish this year,” said Marco Paddy, White Sox special assistant to the ...
MLB
baseballprospectus.com

Reinventing the Tier Rankings for 2022

Small improvements will go a long way this year. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Prospectus
baseballprospectus.com

First Basemen to Target in 2022

Locating opportunities for fantasy profit at the cold corner. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLB
redsminorleagues.com

Cincinnati Reds Top Prospects: Lorenzo Cedrola

Lorenzo Cedrola began the 2021 season in Double-A with the Chattanooga Lookouts. Through his first nine games of the season he had just six hits and was hitting .207. But in the second half of May be started to heat up and hit .302 and picked up his first home run to close out the month. Not only did he pick things up from there, but he went next-level in June. The outfielder had 12 multi-hit games out of 24 games played and put up a .365/.378/.531 line in 98 plate appearances. He also hit three home runs, giving him four on the season – matching a career high.
MLB
baseballprospectus.com

The Rangers’ Most Overlooked Starting Pitcher

Kolby Allard has had a rough few years, but he could still be useful to a contending Rangers' team in 2022 with the right approach. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
baseballprospectus.com

First Base Tiered Rankings for 2022

Should Paul Goldschmidt be considered a five-star fantasy first baseman?. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLB
jerseysportingnews.com

Could Yankees top prospect start the season in Somerset?

The Somerset Patriots are coming off a great season where they finished first in their division with a 72-47 record. Late in the season their starting shortstop Oswald Peraza was promoted to Triple-A which I believe is where he will begin the 2022 season. The Patriots will need one of their current shortstops to step up, whether it be Jesus Bastidas or Christian Perez. But we could see the top prospect shortstop Anthony Volpe get promoted before the season.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Cal Ripken’s Honest Admission

On Tuesday night, the Hall of Fame voting for the 2022 class will be revealed. In honor of this special day, Cal Ripken Jr. named a player the MLB has “shortchanged” in balloting. Ripken made it known that he believes Don Mattingly should be in the Hall of...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy