2022 Prospects: The Top 101

Lorenzo Cedrola began the 2021 season in Double-A with the Chattanooga Lookouts. Through his first nine games of the season he had just six hits and was hitting .207. But in the second half of May be started to heat up and hit .302 and picked up his first home run to close out the month. Not only did he pick things up from there, but he went next-level in June. The outfielder had 12 multi-hit games out of 24 games played and put up a .365/.378/.531 line in 98 plate appearances. He also hit three home runs, giving him four on the season – matching a career high.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO