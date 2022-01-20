Women's basketball pioneer Lusia Harris dies at 66

It’s been over a month and 17 games since Anthony Davis stepped foot on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. But it looks like the wait for his return is almost over. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Davis is listed as “probable” to play for the Lakers on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. If he plays, it will mark his first game since December 17, when he played 20 minutes in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

