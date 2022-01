CNBC media and tech reporter Alex Sherman recently highlighted on Twitter that the CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings, says not to ask about what the company will do next in the gaming field until it's offering the best gaming service available. From the outset, this sounds like a promising statement, that Netflix is indeed taking its fledgling foray into gaming quite seriously, though if you take a look at the current catalog, it's a mix of older titles and casual games, which hardly instills confidence. Worse than that, Netflix has admitted streaming competition is eating into its growth, so it appears the gaming foray is some sort of buttress to the slow growth with its video content. Essentially, diversifying content appears to be the path forward for Netflix, and so it does appear the company is taking gaming seriously, even if the catalog isn't impressive just yet.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO