ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Baxter Regional Health System welcomes new provider

westplainsdailyquill.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaxter Regional Medical Center has welcomed Joyce Stratmoen, APRN, a board certified nurse practitioner, to their medical staff and Baxter Regional Nephrology Clinic. Stratmoen has...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
waldronnews.com

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to build new hospital in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System plans to build a state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar hospital in Texarkana. “Generations of people have put their trust in CHRISTUS St. Michael to take care of this community, and that trust is sacred to every person across our ministry,” said Jason Adams, President, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “As the health care needs of this region grow, we are expanding our services and capacity to ensure area residents have access to the high-quality, faith-based care they have come to expect and deserve.”
TEXARKANA, TX
WTOV 9

Trinity Health System rolling out new services in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Trinity Health System first expanded into Belmont County at Plaza West in late 2019. Close to 2 years later, new rollouts are ready. A hospital spokesperson says the first phase of their plan started with an investment in primary care. The second phase focuses on specialty services.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
spectrumlocalnews.com

New visitation guidelines in effect at Rochester Regional Health hospitals

New visitation guidelines take effect at Rochester Regional Health hospitals starting Tuesday. The health system is also implementing changes to its masking policy for visitors. The changes are connected to the continued surge in cases of the omicron variant. The updated policy below is in effect as of January 11:
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
kniakrls.com

New Visitor Restrictions for VA Central Iowa Health Care System

The VA Central Iowa Health Care facilities have placed new visitor restrictions. To protect patients, families, and health care workers during this latest surge of COVID-19, the VA Central Iowa Healthcare System including CBOCs will no longer allow visitors with few exceptions. Visitors are not allowed to wait in common...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Genesis Health System to join MercyOne’s partnered provider network

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System has entered an agreement to join MercyOne’s Partnered Provider Network. MercyOne and Genesis Health System announced Wednesday in a media release the partnership was developed to pursue collaboration opportunities and will be positioned as Incirca Health Network powered by MercyOne and Genesis Health.
HEALTH SERVICES
krcgtv.com

Lake Regional Health System announces visitor policy change

Lake Regional Health System announced a change to its visitor policy in response to an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates. Starting Thursday, January 13, most patients will be allowed to have one visitor per day. This applies to patients at Lake Regional Health System, people in the Emergency Department, Outpatient Services, and all clinics.
HEALTH SERVICES
Bangor Daily News

New provider welcomed at Northern Light Internal Medicine

BANGOR – Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is pleased to introduce Manpreet Kaur Arora, MD to Northern Light Internal Medicine. Dr. Arora graduated from Government Medical College, Amritsar, India. In addition, Dr. Arora completed her internal medicine residency at St. Joseph’s Hospital & Medical Center, Phoenix, Arizona.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walden University#Arkansas State University#Minneapolis#Aprn#Md
nevadabusiness.com

Southwest Medical Adds a New Health Care Provider

LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical, part of Optum Care has added a new provider to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Kimberly Alison-Maribbay Badiola, NP joins Southwest Medical’s Healthcare Center (2845 Siena Heights Dr., Henderson) and specializes in adult medicine. About...
LAS VEGAS, NV
biltmorebeacon.com

New AdventHealth Hendersonville Provider to Expand Mental Health Care

Amanda Bentley, PMHNP, is on a mission to expand mental health care in her new role at the AdventHealth Hendersonville Behavioral Health Unit. Bentley will be providing care for the inpatient and partial outpatient programs offered at AdventHealth Hendersonville. Most recently, she has served as a behavioral health nurse navigator in the Emergency Department.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
houmatimes.com

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System Welcomes New Executive Director

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System has named Elmy W. Savoie as Executive Director. Savoie will lead the growth and development of The Foundation activities that ultimately benefit Terrebonne General Health System. She will be integrally involved in Terrebonne General as she seeks to find ways that The Foundation can raise funds and support needed programs.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Register Citizen

New Milford joins newly formed, regional health district that should bring savings, expand services

NEW MILFORD — The town’s health department is officially joining a regional health district following a public hearing and Town Council vote this week. New Milford Health Department will join forces with the Pomperaug District Department of Health — serving Southbury, Oxford and Woodbury — to become the Housatonic Valley Health District at the start of February. The merger includes cost savings for New Milford, increased staffing and sanitarians, and expanded health services and offerings, officials said.
NEW MILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Science
atchisonglobenow.com

Amberwell Hiawatha welcomes new providers

Creating better access to primary care has been a priority for Amberwell Hiawatha and three new providers were added in 2021. In addition, Dr. Bran Duncan joined Amberwell Health and will be providing orthopedic surgery at Amberwell Hiawatha in 2022. Here’s a look at the new additions. Anna Cleland-Leighton,...
HEALTH SERVICES
city-sentinel.com

Variety Care adds three new health care providers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Variety Care has added physicians Anjali Patel, Conner Johnson, and Melisa Dean to its family medicine, pediatrics, and women’s health service lines. New providers are accepting patients now at Variety Care North Portland, Lafayette, and Straka Terrace in Oklahoma City. Anjali Patel, DO, attended Michigan...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
whee.net

Sovah Health welcomes new orthopedic doctor

Carl Nicks, MD joins Sovah Orthopedics and Sports Medicine – Martinsville. Sovah Health announced that Carl Nicks, MD has joined its medical staff and is offering orthopedic services for patients in Martinsville and Henry County and the surrounding region. Dr. Nicks will be seeing patients at Sovah Orthopedics and Sports Medicine – Martinsville.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy