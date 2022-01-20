Baxter Regional Health System welcomes new provider

TEXARKANA, Texas - CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System plans to build a state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar hospital in Texarkana. “Generations of people have put their trust in CHRISTUS St. Michael to take care of this community, and that trust is sacred to every person across our ministry,” said Jason Adams, President, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “As the health care needs of this region grow, we are expanding our services and capacity to ensure area residents have access to the high-quality, faith-based care they have come to expect and deserve.”

