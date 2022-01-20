Annie Awards Go Virtual Due to Omicron Spread; Live Event Canceled

In response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, the ASIFA-Hollywood board said its 49th annual Annie Awards for animation has been moved to a virtual format and will stream live March 12. Previously, a live ceremony was scheduled for Feb. 26 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

“When we announced that the Annies would be in person this year on Feb. 26, the Omicron variant was not even on the horizon,” said Frank Gladstone, ASIFA’s executive director, in a statement. “But now it is here and so highly infectious that, after much debate and discussion, ASIFA’s board of directors has decided, in an abundance of caution, to once again move to a virtual ceremony. We’ve also moved the date of the event by two weeks to give our production crew time to gather and edit the huge amount of additional material it takes to construct the virtual ceremony.”

Leading the feature nominations this year is Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon with 10 nominations, Disney’s Encanto with nine; and Pixar’s Luca and Sony Pictures Animation/Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines with eight apiece. Nominations were announced last month.