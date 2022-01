We’ve already seen Amazon bring a hybrid online/offline experience when grocery shopping but now they’re bringing a similar concept store for apparel. The online retail giant has announced they will soon be launching their first Amazon Style store at The Americana at Brand shopping mall in Los Angeles. This will let customers shop in a physical store for clothes, footwear, and fashion accessories but also let them use all kinds of shopping tech to still give it an Amazon feel.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO