Blinken calls for 'global action' against Russia amid Ukraine tensions

By Laura Kelly
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
© Greg Nash

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday appealed for global unity to push back on Russian military threats against Ukraine, saying Moscow seeks to destabilize a “post-Cold War Europe that is whole, free and at peace.”

The secretary’s remarks come amid heightened fears in the U.S. and Europe that Russian President Vladimir Putin will launch an invasion against Ukraine.

The Biden administration has undertaken a fervent diplomatic push to prepare allies and partners in Europe to impose coordinated, economic sanctions if Russian troops move across the border, while seeking to provide an off-ramp to Moscow to pull back from the brink of open war.

“It’s a crisis with global consequences and it requires global attention and action,” Blinken said in remarks delivered from Berlin, where he is convening with European allies ahead of a high stakes meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

The secretary said that the U.S. prefers diplomacy with Russia to tamp down what he criticized as a “contrived crisis” and that the administration is appealing to the international community to “to make clear the cost to Russia if it seeks conflict, and to stand up for all the principles that protect all of us.”

“Once the principles of sovereignty and self-determination are thrown out,” the secretary continued, “you revert to a world in which the rules we shaped together over decades, erode and then vanish.”

Blinken’s appeal for global unity in the face of Russian aggression follows remarks from President Biden on Wednesday that Putin is likely to “move in” to Ukraine, where Moscow has positioned more than 100,000 troops on the border of the former Soviet state.

But the president said that differences remain among U.S. allies and partners on what a proportionate response looks like if Russia takes action short of a large-scale military invasion.

“There are differences in NATO as to what countries are willing to do depending on what happens,” Biden said during a press conference from the White House on Wednesday night, referring to member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement clarifying the president’s remarks, saying that the Russians have an “extensive playbook of aggression short of military action,” including cyber attacks and paramilitary tactics that could be met with a proportionate, reciprocal action by the U.S. and allies short of massive economic sanctions that are likely to reverberate on the economies of the U.S. and Europe.

Underscoring that point, the Treasury Department on Thursday announced sanctions on four Ukrainians that it says are connected to a disinformation operation headed by Russian intelligence services intended to destabilize Ukraine.

The White House has condemned what it says is a Russian campaign of disinformation and propaganda aimed at painting Ukraine as provoking conflict against Russia and creating a pretext for invasion.

MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
The Guardian

Johnson warns of painful and violent Ukraine ‘lightning war’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be “painful, violent and bloody business”, Boris Johnson has warned as he said a “lightning war” was possible but not inevitable. The prime minister said it would be “disastrous” if Vladimir Putin directed thousands of soldiers to cross into Ukraine seeking to take further parts of the country after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Slams ‘Totally Ignorant’ GOP Senator for Urging Sanctions Against Russia: ‘Just Reading the Script’

Tucker Carlson opened Monday’s show by arguing that imposing harsh sanctions on Russia would end up negatively impacting the United States. In the process, he called Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) “totally ignorant.”. Carlson has repeatedly cautioned against antagonizing Russia over Ukraine. “The Chinese government is the only certain...
FOREIGN POLICY
Jen Psaki
Sergey Lavrov
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Ukraine receives second batch of U.S. weapons in Russian stand-off

KYIV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday the country had received a second consignment of weapons from the United States as part of defensive aid totalling $200 million. Washington has said it would continue to support Ukraine amid concerns in Kyiv and among its...
MILITARY
WGN News

NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO said Monday that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine. The U.S.-led military organization said that it […]
MILITARY
Berlin, DE
Europe
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Russia
Reuters

Ukraine tensions lift dollar, send euro lower

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a two-week high on Monday against a basket of currencies, lifted by rising geopolitical risk over Ukraine and a likely hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve at its policy meeting this week. Markets until recently had mostly shrugged off the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

