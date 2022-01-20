How Not to Apologize: A Lesson from a 17th Century Hospital in Barcelona

Welcome to another post in our Homegrown Plus series, in which we present Homegrown concerts that also had accompanying oral history interviews, placing both videos together in an easy-to-find blog post. (Find the whole series here!) We’re continuing the series with Iona Fyfe, who is a folksinger from Aberdeenshire in the North East of Scotland. Iona is recognized as one of Scotland’s finest young ballad singers, rooted deeply in the singing traditions of the North East. Winner of Scots Singer of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 2018, Iona has been described by Global Music Magazine as “one of the best Scotland has to offer.” Iona has performed extensively in the UK, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, France, Poland, Australia and Canada. Iona was a finalist in the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year and was nominated for Folk Band of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards in 2019. In 2018, Iona performed at Interceltique Festival De Lorient where she was described by Rolling Stone France as “a Scottish folksinger, magical and charismatic.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO