If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Vitamin C is one of the most talked-about skincare ingredients of all time, and for good reason. It’s not only an anti-aging savior, but a hero for a laundry list of other skin concerns. Sometimes, though, every hero ingredient needs a trusty sidekick, and vitamin C is no exception. Boost the benefits of vitamin C with another MVP skincare ingredient, hyaluronic acid. These ingredients make up the dream team that’ll seriously help you step up your skincare game. On the one...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO