ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Possible Date For Drew McIntyre’s WWE Return

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew McIntyre picked up a win over Madcap Moss at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view a few weeks ago, but later in the show McIntyre was written off TV when Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin attacked him backstage. The former WWE...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Insisting He’ll Be Back For Wrestlemania, NXT Talent Told About Importance of Vaccination, Cole Karter Reportedly Signed

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Drew McIntyre is currently doing rehab and decompression therapy on his neck. He is doing double sessions for six days a week, similar to what John Cena has done in the past. He has reportedly been insisting he’ll be back for Wrestlemania. McIntyre was written off television at the Day 1 PPV due to legitimate issues with his neck.
WWE
Wrestling World

How is Drew McIntyre's rehabilitation going?

In recent weeks, WWE has been struggling with several problems on its rosters, with several athletes having to be absent due to some emergencies and some problems, including those who had to fight with a new injury, those who had to undergo surgery and those who, due to personal problems, had to abandon the on-screen projects prepared for him/her by the federation.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Possibly Returning For WrestleMania

The annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view is quickly approaching which means that we will soon be on the road to WrestleMania 38. Everyone knows that WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and it’s certainly not an event that WWE Superstars want to miss. Drew McIntyre has been...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Reportedly Ordered To Cut Their Hair

Throughout the course of a wrestler’s career they could change their appearance multiple times to keep things fresh, and now WWE Superstar Javier Bernal is sporting a new look. Bernal will make his in-ring debut on 205 Live tonight when he faces off against Draco Anthony, and he recently...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Drew Mcintyre
The Independent

Francis Ngannou outpoints Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 with surprising wrestling display

Francis Ngannou unified the UFC heavyweight titles in the main event of UFC 270 on Saturday night, beating interim champion Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision with a surprising wrestling display.Ngannou (17-3) is known for his hellacious knockout power and had never before won on points, but the French-Cameroonian scored multiple takedowns as he handed former teammate Gane (10-1) his first defeat as a professional mixed martial artist.Ngannou’s 16 previous pro wins had all come via stoppage, 12 of them via KO/TKO and most of them early in his fights. Against a much quicker and seemingly more technical opponent, the least...
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Name Gone From AEW, Several More May Be Departing

Someone had to go. As hard as it may be to believe, AEW has only been around for a little over three years. The company has hit the ground running like no other and rapidly become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. A lot of their success can be attributed to its roster, which continues to add talented stars. The roster can only get so big though and now some people might be on their way out.
WWE
The Independent

Tyson Fury urges Francis Ngannou to ‘make real money’ in boxing clash after UFC champion retains title

Tyson Fury’s interest in a crossover bout with Francis Ngannou has not waned following the UFC heavyweight champion’s successful title defence against Ciryl Gane.Ngannou, widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, stunned fans and pundits on Saturday as he employed an unexpected wrestling gameplan to outpoint former teammate Gane in the main event of UFC 270.In doing so, French-Cameroonian Ngannou unified the heavyweight titles and handed interim champion Gane his first professional defeat.While Ngannou, 35, did not produce the kind of spectacular knockout that many felt he would need to win – and to boost interest in...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Brooklyn#Combat#Smackdown
The Independent

Tyson Fury calls out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for boxing fight

Tyson Fury has called out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for a boxing match.Ngannou is set to defend his title against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane this month, but the French-Cameroonian has expressed a desire to return to his boxing roots.Ngannou, 35, this week named Tyson Fury as one of his dream opponents, and the WBC heavyweight champion has now responded.“Who would like to see me fight this beast, boxing rules @ufc gloves?” Fury tweeted, alongside a mock-up poster of himself and Ngannou.The Briton also tagged Ngannou and UFC president Dana White in the tweet.Who would like...
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Bully Ray Says Jon Moxley Should Have Apologized To Fans, Renee Paquette And Paige React

A few months ago Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley would be stepping away from AEW so he could enter an alcohol treatment program, and the former AEW World Champion made his return during this week’s episode of Dynamite. Moxley cut a passionate promo, and fans on social media couldn’t stop commenting on how healthy he looked, but at least one WWE Hall of Famer thinks something was missing from the promo.
WWE
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s destructive UFC run signals start of heavyweight evolution

Dreams of replicating the ferocious Mike Tyson drove Francis Ngannou in his unlikely journey to heavyweight glory.But while Iron Mike initially lit that fire inside him, his inspirational journey out of poverty and gruelling work at sand quarries eventually saw the Cameroonian transition to MMA after moving to Paris.His notorious power, which has inspired his destructive path to the top of the UFC somewhat belittles his craft. It obscures a newfound nuance to his game that was beautifully showcased in his rematch against Stipe Miocic 10 months ago.From a reckless brawler in love with his power at times, Ngannou, now...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 270 time: When does Ngannou vs Gane fight start tonight?

In the main event of UFC 270 this Saturday, Francis Ngannou makes the first defence of his heavyweight title as he comes up against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou is 16-3 in professional mixed martial arts and 11-2 in the UFC, with all of his wins in the promotion coming via stoppage – 10 by knockout/TKO and one by submission. In his last outing, the French-Cameroonian avenged a 2018 decision loss to Stipe Miocic by knocking out the American to take his heavyweight title in March.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight resultsMeanwhile, Gane (10-0)...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Disappointed With NXT 2.0

Back in September the decision was made to relaunch NXT as NXT 2.0, and since then the brand has been moving in a different direction. NXT 2.0 has been focusing on newer stars, but the ratings for the show have been trending downward. Now WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is...
WWE
ufc.com

Official Scorecards | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

UFC returned to Honda Center for the first time in over two years with a heavyweight title unification bout that will saw former teammates collide, as UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou battled interim champion Ciryl Gane. Newly crowned UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno ran it back with former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event.
UFC
The Independent

UFC 270 live stream: How to watch Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane online and on TV tonight

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time this weekend, when he take on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.Ngannou (16-3), widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, has achieved 10 of his 11 wins in the promotion via knockout or TKO, with the other coming via submission.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight resultsIn his most recent bout, the French-Cameroonian took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic in March, knocking out the American to avenge a humbling decision defeat from 2018. Gane (10-0),...
UFC
411mania.com

Cora Jade On Her Dream Opponents In WWE, Possibly Entering Women’s Royal Rumble

In a recent interview with WWE Espanol, NXT 2.0 star Cora Jade discussed possibly entering the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, her dream opponents in WWE, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):. Cora Jade on possibly entering the Women’s Royal Rumble Match: “I would love to...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Three More AEW Contracts Reportedly Expiring Soon

It looks like fans could be seeing some AEW departures soon as Lio Rush recently announced that his contract with the company expires on February 14th, and he’s currently accepting booking inquiries. PWInsider is reporting that while inquiring about All Elite Wrestling contracts that are set to expire there...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy