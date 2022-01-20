ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US accuses Russia of conspiring to take over Ukraine government

By Luke Harding in Kyiv and Andrew Roth in Moscow, Julian Borger in Washington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uc7eW_0dqzlkbu00
Biden warns Russia will 'pay heavy price' if it invades Ukraine – video

The US has alleged that Russian intelligence is recruiting current and former Ukrainian government officials to take over the government in Kyiv and cooperate with a Russian occupying force.

The US Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Ukrainian members of parliament and two former officials it said were involved in the alleged conspiracy, which involved discrediting the current government of the president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“Russia has directed its intelligence services to recruit current and former Ukrainian government officials to prepare to take over the government of Ukraine and to control Ukraine’s critical infrastructure with an occupying Russian force,” the Treasury statement accompanying the sanctions said.

The claims suggest US intelligence fears Russia is preparing a full-scale invasion and not the “minor incursion” that Joe Biden referred to as a possibility in remarks on Wednesday that triggered alarm in Kyiv.

Online researchers have identified Russian troops and military vehicles within just ten miles of Ukraine’s borders, increasing the risk that Vladimir Putin could launch a military offensive on short notice.

Local media showed Russian troops arrived in the town of Yelsk in Belarus and at other points near the border with Ukraine as part of joint military exercises set to begin next month. Russian forces there include rocket artillery, anti-air systems, and possibly elite units such as speznaz.

An investigation by the Conflict Intelligence Team and Radio Svoboda raised questions of whether the deployments were just an exercise, as some family members said the soldiers were deploying for months.

In his earlier remarks Biden seemed to say that if Russia invaded just a small part of Ukraine, the Nato alliance would be divided on how to respond. Speaking on Thursday, the US president sought to clarify those comments.

“If any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion,” he said. “Let there be no doubt if Putin makes this choice, Russia will pay a heavy price.”

Biden added that the US and its allies would also have to be ready to respond if Russia employed “measures other than overt military action to carry out aggression” against Ukraine.

The president was speaking soon after Zelenskiy complained in a tweet: “We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones.”

The US has threatened unprecedented sanctions against Russia if it goes ahead with an invasion, though there are disagreements with European allies, as Biden admitted on Wednesday, on how extensive the punitive measures should be. European capitals have resisted the suggestion that Russia should be cut off from the international electronic payment system, Swift.

The US, the UK and other allies have also continued to supply arms to Ukraine, in a move aimed at raising the costs of an invasion, and potentially contributing to a Ukrainian insurgency in the wake of an invasion.

Despite the threats, Russian forces have continued to build up near the Ukrainian border. Short-range ballistic missiles and tanks have been pictured heading westwards on trains from positions in Russia’s far east. Satellite imagery shows increasing numbers of encampments of men and equipment in the Ukrainian border region, and Russian and Belarusian troops have been conducting military exercises, which the US says are unusually large and carried out without giving sufficient notice.

The two MPs the US has placed sanctions on were named as Taras Kozak and Oleh Voloshyn, both members of a pro-Russian party led by Victor Medvedchuk, an oligarch who has been under house arrest in Ukraine since last May, accused of treason.

A former Ukrainian official, Volodymyr Oliynyk, now living in Russia, has a sanction against him for working “at the direction of the FSB [Russian intelligence] to gather information about Ukrainian critical infrastructure”.

The fourth man named is Vladimir Sivkovich, a former deputy secretary of the Ukrainian national security and defence council.

“In 2021, Sivkovich worked with a network of Russian intelligence actors to carry out influence operations that attempted to build support for Ukraine to officially cede Crimea to Russia in exchange for a drawdown of Russian-backed forces in the Donbas,” the US Treasury alleged.

Voloshyn denied being a Russian asset and said he had never “wittingly” talked to the FSB or any other Russian spy agency. He said he was an elected MP for an explicitly pro-Russian political party and that his US-sceptical views reflected those of some Ukrainian voters.

Voloshyn said he suspected he was being punished for calling – unsuccessfully – for a parliamentary investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter, and his work in Ukraine.

In an interview, Voloshyn described US accusations against him as “strange”. He said he had been interviewed by the FBI last summer when he flew to Washington, adding that he had been in contact regularly in the past with the US embassy in Kyiv.

He said he last visited Moscow in November for a national prayer breakfast – his first trip to Russia for two years. “There were several Americans at the same breakfast,” he said. Voloshyn said he knew Kozak but had never met the other two Ukrainians targeted with sanctions.

The three other men could not immediately be reached for comment. Russia has denied it plans to invade Ukraine, but it has massed over 100,000 troops along the country’s border.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about President Putin’s true intentions, but we don’t actually have to guess. He’s told us repeatedly. He’s laying the groundwork for an invasion because he doesn’t believe that Ukraine is a sovereign nation,” the US secretary of state, Tony Blinken, said in a speech in Berlin.

Blinken is due to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Geneva on Friday.

Three sets of talks between Russia, the US, Nato and other European states last week, failed to make any progress.

The US and Nato have offered negotiations on limiting missile deployments and military exercises, but Russian officials have demanded sweeping security guarantees, that Ukraine is never join Nato, and that the alliance will withdraw forces from member states in eastern Europe who were once part of the communist bloc.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Person
Tony Blinken
albuquerquenews.net

US sending Russian weapons to Ukraine

Kiev to receive Russian-made helicopters the US originally bought for Afghanistan. The Biden administration is expediting the transfer of five transport helicopters to Kiev, as Washington insists Moscow is about to "invade" Ukraine any day now. The Mi-17 helicopters were originally purchased from Russia and intended for the US-backed government in Afghanistan, before it surrendered to the Taliban last August.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Treasury Department#Us Embassy#Russian#Ukrainian#The Us Treasury#Radio Svoboda#Nato
The Independent

German navy chief resigns over Ukraine comments

The head of the German navy has resigned after coming under fire for comments he made over Ukraine and Russia.Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Ukraine would not regain the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.Speaking at an event in India on Friday, he also said it was important to have Russia on the same side against China, and suggested Russian president Vladimir Putin deserved “respect”.His comments, captured on video, caused anger in Ukraine, which summoned the German ambassador to complain. They also sparked consternation and a swift rebuke back in Berlin.By late Saturday, Mr Schoenbach had asked for...
MILITARY
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.“I’ve been absolutely...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
AFP

Blinken says has 'no doubts' Germany is resolute on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he has "no doubts" Germany is maintaining a united front with NATO on the Ukraine crisis, after Berlin faced pressure to toughen its stance against potential Russian aggression. The top US diplomat also dismissed the idea of slapping punitive sanctions on Russia now, before any potential invasion of the former Soviet republic Ukraine, saying sanctions should be used as a means of "dissuading" Moscow from an attack. Blinken's comments follow a week of intense diplomacy in which he held talks with his Russian counterpart and also sat down with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv voiced mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Germany was in the hot seat at the weekend after its navy chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves respect and also suggested it was "nonsense" to think Russia was ready to pour troops into Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

125K+
Followers
47K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy