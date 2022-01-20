Vigil planned for missing Missoula woman Rebekah Barsotti

A vigil will be held on Thursday at the Mineral County Courthouse in Superior for Rebekah Barsotti , who has been missing since July.

Barsotti was last seen 185 days ago.

The parents of Barsotti are asking for the public to attend the vigil from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in Superior.

They have been trying to keep her name in the public eye and trying to find out if anyone knows anything about her disappearance.

The 34-year-old Missoula woman was believed to be hiking along the Clark Fork River near Alberton when she went missing.

Numerous searches along the river have been unable to find Barsotti.