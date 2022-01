Lia Thomas has made a splash in US collegiate women's swimming with her dominant performances for the University of Pennsylvania. But just a few years ago, she competed on the men's team. The 22-year-old's runaway success in the pool this season has reignited debate about inclusivity in sports and the competition requirements for transgender athletes. Thomas' case has already prompted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to amend its policies, and USA Swimming, which governs the sport at the elite level, is considering changes as well. The debate has been complicated by an avalanche of right-wing outrage.

SOCIETY ・ 13 HOURS AGO