ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Ralph Lauren Debuts “Intelligent Insulation” Technology, a Pioneering Apparel Innovation Developed for Team USA’s Opening Ceremony Parade Uniform

Business Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) today unveiled a groundbreaking apparel and textile innovation with Intelligent Insulation – a first-to-market, sustainably-minded temperature responsive fabric that adapts to cooler temperatures by expanding and creating a layer of insulation – that will be used to outfit Team USA for the Winter Games Opening...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Vans and Sandy Liang Team Up Again With New ’90s-Inspired Collection

Vans is releasing a new collection in collaboration with Sandy Liang soon, taking inspirations from the ’90s and childhood nostalgia. Liang, a New York designer, is bringing her signature stamp to some of the lifestyle brand’s most beloved shoes and apparel. This head-to-toe collection reflects the designer’s deeply personal connection to New York City, and marks the third time she has collaborated with Vans. The release includes new takes on Vans classic shoes, like the Sk8-Hi Platform 2.0, Style 73 DX, and Authentic 44 DX sneakers. Liang added her own touches like floral embroidery, gingham fabric, lace collars and nods to NYC...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Polo Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA uniforms for winter olympics

BEIJING (CBS) — As the world gears up for the XXIV Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, next month, Polo Ralph Lauren unveiled its design for Team USA athletes closer to home in New York City on Thursday. These are the official Olympic Uniforms that American athletes will wear...
SPORTS
Us Weekly

Team USA’s Ralph Lauren Opening Ceremony Outfits Are Available for Purchase: How to Shop

Show your spirit! The Winter Olympics may not be here just yet, but the Opening Ceremony uniforms most definitely are. Ralph Lauren was tapped to outfit the athletes this year and their innovative outerwear didn’t disappoint. The fashion house dropped a handful of jackets, pants and accessories with a special insulation that keeps the warmth in and the cold out.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About Men’s Fashion Month Fall 2022: Isabel Marant, Junn.J, OAMC & More Debut Collections in Paris

Despite the wrench that the Omicron variant has thrown in plans for winter events, men’s fashion month is still on. As the fall ’22 season begins, here is everything you need to know, from the buzzy runway moments to the best shoes and trends from showrooms, events, collaborations and more. Stay tuned for highlights from Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Month to Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Men’s Day. Isabel Marant Channels Kurt Cobain in Fall Collection PARIS: Crafted from unexpected blends of prints, colors and fabrics, the Isabel Marant’s fall 2022 men’s collection is nonchalant. As a nod...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Ralph Lauren Says This Is the World’s First High-Performance Cotton Polo

The polo’s recycled cotton fibers have been “enhanced” with performance properties such as moisture wicking and quick drying. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Robb Report

After Decades Away, Agnona Is Back With a New Line of Relaxed, Luxurious Menswear

The all-stars of Italian luxury are an elite few, their status solidified over decades, if not more than a century, of weaving, stitching and cobbling world-class wares. Which means it’s not often that a newcomer joins their rarefied ranks. But while the name Agnona, the buzziest label among Italian fashion’s haute-est echelon, may be unfamiliar to you, its ascension has been long in the making. Originating as a mill, the brand has specialized in the most sumptuous fabrics and knitwear for over half a century. Now, with a new leader and a renewed vision, Agnona is claiming its place as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dior Unveils Birkenstock Collaboration at Fall 2022 Men’s Show in Paris

Birkenstock’s fashion domination continues, this time with Dior, which unveiled a collaboration with the comfort footwear brand at its fall ’22 men’s collection runway show Friday during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones worked with two of fashion’s favorite Birkenstock silhouettes, the iconic Arizona and the Boston clog to reimagine two new styles for the collab: the Tokio clog and the Milano sandal. Both are done in a “Dior gray,” echoing the color palette of the men’s fall ’22 show. Done in a gray felt with suede accents and tipping, the Tokio comes with a floral embroidery done...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Innovation#Opening Ceremonies#Rl#Company
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 Men’s Collection Was a Reminder of What Fashion Has Lost

For one last time, the world belonged to Virgil Abloh. On Thursday at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton presented its fall ’22 menswear runway show. It was the last full collection by the brand’s men’s artistic director, who died in late November following a battle with cancer and whose influence on fashion and art continues to reverberate. From the music — Britain’s Chineke Orchestra, seated at a long dinner table with Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, playing eight songs composed by Tyler, the Creator specifically for the show — to the models dancing around and executing a series of how’d-they-do-that falls down...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Stitch Fix Names New Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Sachin Dhawan has joined Stitch Fix as its new chief technology officer and will report to CEO Elizabeth Spaulding. Dhawan was previously the SVP of infrastructure & operations at Visa. Prior to Visa, Dhawan was chief technology officer at payments disruptor Blackhawk Network, and spent more than 16 years at PayPal and Microsoft, where he focused on building and growing PayPal’s global consumer products and Microsoft’s personalization &...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Robb Report

Porsche Design Re-Issues Its Original Chronograph to Celebrate the Studio’s 50th Anniversary

To honor a half-century of operation, Porsche Design opened orders this week for its tribute coupe dubbed the 2022 Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years. Following the sports car’s release in 1964, the marque dropped its innovative Chronograph 1—the first completely black watch—in 1972. For its golden jubilee, long-time fans can now shop a re-issued take on the reference. Named the Chronograph 1 – 1972 Limited Edition, the stealthy 40 mm watch is crafted from lightweight titanium, which was once used by founder Ferdinand Alexander Porsche to create another first-of-its-kind chronograph in 1980. The new edition is produced in the company’s Switzerland...
CARS
Footwear News

Rihanna Brings Sporty Glam to Date Night in Red Puffer, Jersey & Amina Muaddi Crystal Sandals

Rihanna’s penchant for mixing unexpected pieces remains unmatched, which she proved on a date night with A$AP Rocky in New York City. While in Manhattan for dinner, the Fenty Beauty founder stepped out with Rocky in a red Balenciaga puffer coat. The winter-ready number was layered over a  printed blue, black and red jersey minidress, and given a toasty spin with matching blue Miu Miu gloves. Rihanna’s look was complete with an embroidered black R13 baseball cap, giving her ensemble a distinctly sporty vibe. When it came to footwear, Rihanna added a dose of formal glamour with Amina Muaddi sandals. The Grammy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Wire

The Beauty Health Company Announces Appointment of Andrew Stanleick as President and Chief Executive Officer

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beauty Health Company (“BeautyHealth” or the “Company”; NASDAQ:SKIN), a global category-creator in beauty health leading the charge with HydraFacialTM, its flagship brand, today announced the appointment of Andrew Stanleick as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 7th, 2022. Mr. Stanleick will also join the Company’s Board of Directors at that time.
BUSINESS
Business Wire

Garmin introduces epix, a premium multisport smartwatch featuring vibrant AMOLED display and up to 16 days of battery life

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced epix™, a premium multisport smartwatch featuring a bright AMOLED display. Crafted with a sapphire lens and titanium bezel, epix looks as good in the boardroom as it does in the gym. And with up to 16 days of battery life, users can rely on epix around the clock to keep tabs on sleep and energy levels, help crush a new PR, or train for the next big adventure. Packed with health monitoring, activity tracking and advanced training features—as well as smart notifications—epix helps athletes make the most of every moment.
ELECTRONICS
Business Wire

Avenir Hospitality Acquires 4 Boutique Hotels in Cannon Beach and Partners with Life House for Management

CANNON BEACH, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenir Hospitality (“Avenir”) has announced its acquisition of the Cannon Beach Hotel Collection, a portfolio of 4 boutique hotels located in Cannon Beach, Oregon. Avenir has partnered with New York-based boutique hotel operator Life House to manage the portfolio, which represents the company’s first properties in the Pacific Northwest.
ECONOMY
Business Wire

Folio Launches the First Mobile NFT Social Network

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Folio, the world’s first mobile art NFT Marketplace, announces its brand launch today. Folio is tailored for independent artists and creators by creating a collaborative and safe environment where artists can promote their work. The platform provides the necessary tools that artists, collectors, and dealers need to truly explore and showcase their online portfolios.
INTERNET
WWD

The 10 Best Contour Sticks, According to Makeup Artists

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s safe to say many people want high cheekbones and a defined jawline, but if you’re...
MAKEUP
SPY

The Best Cologne for Men Will Help You Make the Perfect First Impression Wherever You Go in 2022

Table of Contents How to Choose Cologne for Men Best of the Best Best Colognes for Valentine’s Day Best Affordable Cologne Best Luxury Colognes The Best Colognes for Warm Weather The Best of the Rest Looking for more from SPY? Check us out on Instagram While smelling good is deemed a great quality through the noses of other people, scent is something you should also wear for yourself. The right fragrance can instantly change your mood, which is why we often reach for the best men’s cologne before events, whether they’re at the boardroom, bar or even your very own wedding. Cologne is every suave man’s secret weapon. A spray...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy