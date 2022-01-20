Ralph Lauren Debuts “Intelligent Insulation” Technology, a Pioneering Apparel Innovation Developed for Team USA’s Opening Ceremony Parade Uniform
Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) today unveiled a groundbreaking apparel and textile innovation with Intelligent Insulation – a first-to-market, sustainably-minded temperature responsive fabric that adapts to cooler temperatures by expanding and creating a layer of insulation – that will be used to outfit Team USA for the Winter Games Opening
