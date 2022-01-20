ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone, PA

Altoona man charged after standoff in Tyrone

By Peyton Kennedy, Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after police say he was involved in a four-hour standoff situation in Tyrone.

Shaquille Patrick Williams, 27, faces multiple felony charges including terroristic threats and theft. The 800 block of Washington Avenue was closed off during the incident; Williams was taken into custody by state police at around 1 p.m.

Williams is accused of threatening to shoot a man he was staying with. According to the victim, Williams stole his gun while he was at work and asked him for money so he could leave the state; when the victim said no, Williams threatened to shoot him. Williams reportedly told the victim that “people were going to give him what he wanted, or he was going to start shooting everyone,” according to police.

Residents at the house had to be evacuated while police determined how to make contact with Williams before he surrendered to police. No injuries were reported.

Williams’ bail is set at $350,000 in full. If he posts bail, he is not allowed to leave Pennsylvania without prior court approval. He is currently out on a $5,000 bail for a misdemeanor of carrying a firearm without a license in 2021.

His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 1 with Judge Fred Miller. He is currently lodged in the Blair County Prison.

The Tyrone Area School District activated an exterior lockdown in relation to the incident, where individuals were not permitted in or out of the buildings until further notice. The district said there was no direct threat to staff and students and classes continued as normal.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMCJq_0dqzjC0a00
    Police at the scene of a standoff situation in Tyrone
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fcCZI_0dqzjC0a00
    Police at the scene of a standoff situation in Tyrone
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLkiQ_0dqzjC0a00
    Police at the scene of a standoff situation in Tyrone
LOCAL NEWS: Altoona family displaced after house fire

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ online and on-air for your latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

