Portugal's plan for infected voters at election draws fire

By BARRY HATTON - Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government is under fire over its plans to let people infected with COVID-19 cast their ballots at polling stations in an upcoming election, as officials struggle to square the right to vote with the duty to protect public health. Eligible voters who...

