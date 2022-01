Attention all you grass fans. Now there's a reason to bake up some brownies: Compound in cannabis has been shown to prevent and treat COVID-19 in a lab study, and while humans have yet to prove the thesis, there is promising evidence that it is safe and could be an effective way to ward off the virus. The study, published in the Journal of Natural Products, shows that a compound in hemp is effective in killing the virus, including emerging variants.

