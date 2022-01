NEW YORK (PIX11) — With gambling at their fingertips, New Yorkers are spending big bucks. New numbers released by the New York State Gaming Commission show the Empire State’s launch of mobile sports betting more than two weeks ago outpaced New Jersey’s launch. New Yorkers are also on pace to place more bets than their neighbors across the river did during the NFL playoffs in January 2021.

GAMBLING ・ 18 HOURS AGO