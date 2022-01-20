Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal arrested on domestic violence charges, city says

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WESH) —The Winter Park police Chief Michael Deal has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on domestic violence charges, according to the city.

A spokesperson for the city said Division Chief Pam Marcum will be in charge of the department for as long as needed.

According to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Deal’s home on Jan. 19.

Deal’s wife told deputies that there was an argument between Deal, herself and their daughters. She stated that he was trying to walk away, but she was still trying to speak to him when he “grabbed her by the wrist and slung/pushed her out of his way towards the pantry.”

Both of Deal’s daughters said they witnessed the incident and gave statements.

According to the arrest report, Deal said he tried to get around his wife but “never laid a hand on her.”

Deputies arrested Deal for domestic violence battery.

