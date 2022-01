Germany-based embedded finance fintech Banxware has announced raising EUR 10 million in a seed expansion round led by Element Ventures. Co-investors included D4 Ventures, FinVC, and Varengold Bank AG and Banxware's existing investors Force over Mass, VR Ventures and HTGF significantly increased their investments in this round. In February 2021, the company already collected EUR 4 million and the leading investors at the time were UK-based venture capitalist Force over Mass and VR Ventures.

