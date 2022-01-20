ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn American Airlines flight to London returned to Miami after a passenger refused to follow the federal requirement to wear a face mask, according to the airline. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

London-Bound American Airlines Flight Returned To MIA After Couple Refused To Wear Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An American Airlines London-bound flight from Miami was forced to turn around Wednesday night after a couple refused to wear their masks. Flight 38 was about an hour and a half into its flight to Heathrow Airport when it circled back and returned to Miami International Airport. Publicly, American Airlines is only saying the flight returned “…due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement.” A source told CBS4 News the couple was suspected of being intoxicated, which does not come as a surprise to CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg. “As long as they are not counting...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

International flight forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers try to sneak into business class

An international flight was forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers reportedly tried to sneak into business class. The United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was rerouted because of the unruly passengers after staff asked them to show proof that they were sitting in their assigned seats, N12, an Israeli outlet, reported. The altercation prompted the crew to turn around the plane back from its location at the time – the border between the US and Canada – to Newark Liberty International Airport.United Airlines said in a statement that flight 90 was turned around “due...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maskless#Flightaware
johnnyjet.com

VIDEO: American Airlines Passenger Storms Cockpit During Boarding on Miami-Bound Flight

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Is it just me or does it seem like airline passengers are getting crazier and crazier? The latest incident of air rage took place today at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. According to Sam Sweeney of ABC News, “An American Airlines passenger stormed the cockpit during boarding, broke the flight controls, and then tried to jump out the window as the pilot attempted to stop him.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Miami-Bound American Airlines Plane Grounded After Passenger Rushes Into Cockpit, Damages Controls

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-bound American Airlines flight had to be grounded Tuesday night after a passenger rushed into the cockpit and damaged some controls. American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement, adding that the individual has since been taken into custody by local law enforcement. According to the airline, during boarding of a flight from San Pedro Sula, Honduras to Miami, the passenger “entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft.” CBS News has learned that after damaging the flight controls, the traveler tried exiting through a cockpit window when a pilot intervened. As a result of the damage, the plane was grounded. A replacement aircraft is on its way. The flight was scheduled to re-depart at 9:30 p.m. local time. “We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation,” American Airlines said in a statement.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Fortune

How a Hong Kong bankruptcy sent a Miami-bound cruise ship—with hundreds of passengers—on the run from the law

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Over the weekend, the captain of the Miami-bound cruise ship Crystal Symphony told its passengers that they wouldn’t be ending their journey in Florida as planned. Instead, they would be making an impromptu detour to the Bahamas.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Amtrak Travelers Hit By ‘Not Surprising’ Service Reduction Amid COVID Staffing Shortage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amtrak has reduced service along the Northeast Corridor, directly impacting travelers to and from the Philadelphia area. The high-speed railway is the latest to join a list of companies making significant cutbacks due to COVID-related staffing shortages. “It’s not surprising knowing what’s going on economically right now,” traveler Austin Broussard said. “But it’s unfortunate being as though it limits people’s mobility or access to families jobs or things they might like to do.” Amtrak cut back 10% of their services starting Monday morning. This will impact close to a dozen trains that operate through the Philadelphia 30th station, impacting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newschain

Holidaymakers rush to book trips as testing scrapped

Holiday firms are reporting a surge in bookings for foreign travel following the decision to drop testing and self-isolation requirements for people arriving in England. From February 11, fully vaccinated arrivals will no longer need to take a coronavirus test, and the requirement for those not in that category to self-isolate will be dropped.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘Use them or lose them’: airline slot rules to tighten this summer

Airlines holding valuable slots at Britain’s busiest airports will have to use them at least 70 per cent of the time this summer or hand them back.Permits to take off and land at busy airports – notably Heathrow and Gatwick – are among carriers’ most valuable assets. British Airways has more than half the slots at Heathrow, while easyJet has almost half of the slots at Gatwick.Normally the “80:20” rule applies, requiring airlines to fly for at least 80 per cent of the summer or winter season allocations, or see their slots handed to other carriers.But during the pandemic, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Airlines forced to operate more flights to avoid losing airport slots

Airlines will be forced to operate more flights this summer to avoid losing lucrative take-off and landing slots at the UK’s busiest airports.They must use their slots at least 70% of the time to keep them from March 27, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced.The Cabinet minister said the increase from the current level of 50% will “balance the needs” of various parts of the aviation industry as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.A step back towards normal rulesTransport Secretary Grant ShappsThe decision criticised by airlines but welcomed by Heathrow and Gatwick airports.Airlines were traditionally required to use 80% of slots...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Best Steakhouse

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy