London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-bound American Airlines flight had to be grounded Tuesday night after a passenger rushed into the cockpit and damaged some controls. American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement, adding that the individual has since been taken into custody by local law enforcement. According to the airline, during boarding of a flight from San Pedro Sula, Honduras to Miami, the passenger “entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft.” CBS News has learned that after damaging the flight controls, the traveler tried exiting through a cockpit window when a pilot intervened. As a result of the damage, the plane was grounded. A replacement aircraft is on its way. The flight was scheduled to re-depart at 9:30 p.m. local time. “We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation,” American Airlines said in a statement.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO