Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray Made Big Strides Each Year

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
 4 days ago
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week that he expected quarterback Kyler Murray to have his best career game in the Wild Card round.

That didn't happen, as Murray had his career-worst passer rating (40.9) in Arizona's 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The third-year quarterback said he was disappointed in his own and the team's performance, but Kingsbury believes Murray still is on the right path.

"He's made big strides each and every year," Kingsbury said. "I think we've got to stay on that path. Obviously, we didn't finish the season the way any of us would have liked. But that doesn't take away from the big strides he's made."

Murray had a career-year throwing the ball, despite missing three games with an ankle injury.

He set career bests in completion percentage (69.2), passer rating (100.6), touchdown percentage and interception percentage.

Only Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals had a higher completion percentage while Murray finished ninth in the league in passer rating. He was 18th in 2020.

However, his numbers prior to the team's bye, are much more fruitful than his production down the stretch. Injuries to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and several other offensive players made impacts, and the Cardinals struggled to adjust.

Murray had just as many interceptions as touchdowns over the final six games, including playoffs (5).

"In the back half we didn't play our best, there's no doubt," Kingsbury said. "But when you look at what he was able to do through some of the tougher games, keep us in it, battle, stay in it when it was kind of grimy and ugly.

"Those are all steps that people don't see that you've got to be able to do in this league. Anytime you get playoff experience, it's invaluable . . . He's gonna learn from it, he's gonna be better moving forward and hopefully we're in that position again and we can all be a lot better."

The offense put a lot of Murray's shoulders this season, and his ability to throw accurate passes downfield while on the run or off-balance was a major weapon.

Murray, aside from improving as a passer, took a step forward in checking plays at the line. Kingsbury and other offensive players have noted this throughout the season.

That shows growth as far as being able to read a defense.

Still, he has to make improvements with his reads. There have been tendencies to miss open receivers while his eyes are elsewhere, perhaps on his first read.

On Monday, he threw an interception returned for a touchdown as he attempted to fling the ball away while being sacked in the end zone. He did the same thing on Christmas night against Indianapolis and was fortunate the "pass" wasn't intercepted. Those mistakes have to be avoided to be considered and elite quarterback.

He spoke with reporters after the game Monday and did not have much to say about his future.

"Obviously, just losing, I haven't really thought about the future or anything like that," Murray said. "Trying to try to soak all this in. There's a lot of emotions. Proud of the team, proud of the way we fought. It was definitely unfortunate, we didn't play our best tonight."

Murray is entering Year 4. He was an MVP candidate for much of this year before the late-season slide.

The Cardinals have a lot to figure out when it comes to offensive personnel for next season. But something Kingsbury hopes he can count on is Murray's progression going forward.

247Sports

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addresses 'tense' meeting with Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill declined to elaborate Monday following reports of him holding a "tense" meeting with Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manger Steve Keim. The Cardinals saw their 2021 season come to an abrupt end last week with a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round, putting the cap on what was a late-year tailspin for the franchise after a promising start.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Hurts Vs. The World Part 1: Kyler Murray

Welcome to the first article of the new series “Hurts Vs. The World”. In this series of articles I will be comparing Eagles QB, Jalen Hurts, to other young QBs around the league. In this particular article we will be looking at Cardinals star QB, Kyler Murray. If...
NFL
Battle Red Blog

2021 NFL Playoffs: Kliff Kingsbury, Mike McCarthy Should Be On Hot Seat

The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals were playoff disappointments. Dallas lost a nailbiting home game to the San Francisco 49ers after the quarterback sneak heard around the world. The Arizona Cardinals were blown out by the Los Angeles Rams, continuing their end of season slide. Making the NFL Playoffs usually means a coach’s is safe, but in the case of Mike McCarthy and Kliff Kingsbury, not only they were bad in the playoffs, their jobs should be questioned as well. The Cowboys’ and Cardinals’ postseason performances didn’t match the talent on the roster. Both McCarthy and Kingsbury’s roles should be dissected after each team’s early postseason exit.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals#Passer
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Sunday

Having Sunday Night Football in the early afternoon may feel unfamiliar to most NFL fans. But one familiar thing is Cris Collinsworth and his color commentary that they all seem to despise. Collinsworth and Al Michaels have the call for today’s big Rams-Bucs game in the Divisional Round. The winner...
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals
Arizona Cardinals
Football
Sports
zonecoverage.com

Aaron Rodgers Showed His True Colors

Never mind the special teams blowing the game, a predictable outcome for anyone who watched a single minute of Green Bay Packers football this year. Set aside the solid defensive performance from a unit that didn’t give up a single offensive touchdown to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. Ignore the fact that Mo Drayton only fielded 10 players against what would be the game-winning field goal. Disregard the stellar receiving performances from Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, the only players besides Dominique Dafney with more than one target. (Dafney had two.)
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
NFL
Fox News

Jimmy Garoppolo had expletive-laced message for Packers following upset victory

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
Newsday

2022 NFL mock draft: The first 28 picks

Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett and other prospects are expected to be among the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, which which will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas. But which teams will pick them? And with two picks each in the top 10, what will the Jets and Giants do?
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has 1-Word Message For Bruce Arians

Antonio Brown just can’t seem to help himself. After posting an image to his Twitter trolling the Buccaneers following their playoff loss, AB had a little smoke left for his former head coach. “Barbarian!” Brown said of Bruce Arians. Retweeting a meme saying that the wideout was “lowkey right...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matthew Stafford has great quote about Bucs’ defensive mistake

The Los Angeles Rams used a huge play late to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was well aware of how it happened. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain that set the Rams up in field goal range just before time expired in the fourth quarter. The play came against what was supposed to be an all-out blitz, which left Kupp alone with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. In a one-on-one matchup, Kupp was always going to win. You can see the play in question here.
NFL
