In Westfield, between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12, there were 853 new cases of COVID-19. Two cases resulted in death. Of those 853 confirmed cases, 621 (73%) were unvaccinated. Westfield’s overall vaccination rate was a relatively low 58%. These are the facts. However, these facts do not matter to the opponents of the mask mandate.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO